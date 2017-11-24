Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorists advised to take care on icy roads

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 07:32 am

Motorists are being urged to drive with care today, with widespread icy patches on roads.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 6 degrees today, after a night of sub-zero conditions.

Black ice is a particular danger on sheltered roads.

Road Safety Authority CEO Moyagh Murdoch says it is also important to remove all ice and snow from your car.

"That means to make sure to have the scraper in their car and the de-icer, and also if they're heading off in the morning and the windows are frosted up, to make sure they get them properly de-iced."


