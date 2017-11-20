Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorcyclist dies in Kerry traffic accident

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 09:18 pm

A motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Co Kerry this evening.

The incident happened on the R523 at Shanacool Cross, Listowel at around 5pm.

The man, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when his motorcycle and a car were in collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses who were travelling along the R523 – Listowel to Athea Road at Shanacool Cross, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm this evening to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


