Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Co. Down

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Co Down.

The 43-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision with a car.

The incident happened on the Castlewellan Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The Castlewellan Road. Pic via Google Maps.

Assembly member Emma Rogan expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the man who died.

"This news will have shocked many people in the local area," said the Sinn Féin representative for South Down.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"I would encourage anyone who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road at 8:30pm on Saturday or who witnessed the collision to bring the information to the police."