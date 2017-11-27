Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 08:58 am

Louise James, the woman who lost her partner and four members of her family in the Buncrana pier tragedy in March 2016, has launched a legal action seeking damages from Donegal County Council, writes Joyce Fegan.

Ms James, in a civil suit, has filed a personal injury action, naming the council as a defendant.

Sean McGrotty, 49, died alongside his sons Mark, 12, and Evan, 8, his mother-in-law Ruth Daniels, 59, and Ruth’s daughter Jodie Lee Daniels, 14, when his vehicle slid on “treacherous” algae and slipped into the sea in Buncrana.

The couple’s baby, Rioghnach-Ann, was the sole survivor of the tragedy when she was rescued by passer-by Davitt Walsh.

Last week an inquest heard that the five people died by “misadventure”.

A jury heard that Mr McGrotty’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the drink-drive limit.

According to court records, Ms James filed her suit last June, but it was postponed until the result of the inquest had been finalised.

In a statement read out on behalf of Ms James at the inquest, she described Mr McGrotty as a “wonderful partner” and an “adoring father”.

Louise James

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner


KEYWORDS

BuncranaDonegal

