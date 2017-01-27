Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mother accused of trafficking woman into Ireland and forcing her to work as a prostitute

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:54 pm

The trial of a mother accused of trafficking a Nigerian woman into the country and forcing her to work as a prostitute has finished hearing prosecution witnesses.

The complainant has previously told a jury she underwent a “voodoo process” in her home country during which she swore she would not report the alleged trafficker, Joy Imasogie (aged 40).

Joy Imasogie

She said that once in Ireland she had to have sex with up to 10 men a day to pay off a €50,000 “debt” to Ms Imasogie arising from her being brought to Ireland.

Ms Imasogie of Chapleswood Crescent, Hollystown, Dublin 15, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to organising for the woman to enter the country illegally, to compelling or coercing the woman to be a prostitute and to controlling or directing the activities of prostitution for gain on dates between March 2006 and April 2008.

The trial will continue on Monday when the defence will indicate whether it intends to call any witnesses.

The jury will then hear closing argument before being addressed by Judge Patricia Ryan.

