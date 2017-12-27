Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mother, 43, stabbed to death on Christmas Day in Lisburn died a 'hero', says daughter

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 05:32 pm

A 43-year-old woman stabbed to death on Christmas Day at a house in Lisburn, Co Antrim, died a "hero", according to her daughter.

Jayne Toal Reat was fatally stabbed and died at the scene around 6am on Monday morning despite the efforts of emergency service paramedics.

Jayne Toal Reat (43) and her daughter Charlotte Reat (21).

Charlotte Reat, the victims daughter, and another man, also suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

Both have now been discharged.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

In a Facebook post  Charlotte Reat said her mother died in her arms after giving up her own life to save her.

The 21-year-old was herself stabbed in the face, head and neck during the attack.

In the emotional post Charlotte pledged to get justice for her "hero" mother and went on say that she wished she could "trade places" with her mother.

Charlotte thanked everyone for their support and called it a "day I will never forget.

Speaking to The Irish News local SDLP MLA Pat Catney said his thoughts and prayers were with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information, however small, about what happened here to bring it forward as soon as possible.”

Alliance Party councillor for the area Amanda Grehan said there was shock among residents of the Mornington area, which is a relatively new mixed housing development.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. Christmas Day is one most people spend with their families and is full of joyous moments. However, now we have one family plunged into grief and despair”, she said.

Also speaking to the Irish News, DUP councillor Jonathan Craig said he was “deeply shocked”.

“It’s an incredibly tragic incident and our sympathies and prayers go to those whose loved ones have died.”

Meanwhile, 

Meanwhile, in a separate inquiry  an 18-year-old man has been questioned on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Co Down on Christmas Eve.

According to Irish News the teenager, named locally as Conor Robb (16), was found dead in his home in Castlewellan.

The website report a PSNI spokeswoman as confirming that "detectives were investigating the death of a teenage male in the Castlewellan area on Sunday ... An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries"

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

LisburnStabbingChristmasJayne Toal ReatCharlotte Reat

Related Articles

17-year-old being questioned in relation to fatal Offaly stabbing released without charge

Two women arrested today in relation to fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen (16) released without charge

Two men stabbed in Dublin in the early hours this morning

Teenager, 19, stabbed in Crumlin area of Dublin, reports

More in this Section

Hikers urged to listen to forecast and safety warnings after three seach and rescue missions in 24 hours

Repak calls for increased recycling to cope with rise in population

Two thirds of people do not have any private pension provision

ISME urging sale shoppers to buy local


Today's Stories

Clock is ticking for €500k EuroMillions ticket holder

Micheál Martin ‘shocked’ at events centre delay

State may rein in 2018 spend to stave off another bubble

Rescue 116 families deliver heartfelt seasonal messages

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »