Mother, 43, stabbed to death on Christmas Day in Lisburn died a 'hero', says daughter

A 43-year-old woman stabbed to death on Christmas Day at a house in Lisburn, Co Antrim, died a "hero", according to her daughter.

Jayne Toal Reat was fatally stabbed and died at the scene around 6am on Monday morning despite the efforts of emergency service paramedics.

Jayne Toal Reat (43) and her daughter Charlotte Reat (21).

Charlotte Reat, the victims daughter, and another man, also suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

Both have now been discharged.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

In a Facebook post Charlotte Reat said her mother died in her arms after giving up her own life to save her.

The 21-year-old was herself stabbed in the face, head and neck during the attack.

In the emotional post Charlotte pledged to get justice for her "hero" mother and went on say that she wished she could "trade places" with her mother.

Charlotte thanked everyone for their support and called it a "day I will never forget.

Speaking to The Irish News local SDLP MLA Pat Catney said his thoughts and prayers were with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information, however small, about what happened here to bring it forward as soon as possible.”

Alliance Party councillor for the area Amanda Grehan said there was shock among residents of the Mornington area, which is a relatively new mixed housing development.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. Christmas Day is one most people spend with their families and is full of joyous moments. However, now we have one family plunged into grief and despair”, she said.

Also speaking to the Irish News, DUP councillor Jonathan Craig said he was “deeply shocked”.

“It’s an incredibly tragic incident and our sympathies and prayers go to those whose loved ones have died.”

Meanwhile,

Meanwhile, in a separate inquiry an 18-year-old man has been questioned on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Co Down on Christmas Eve.

According to Irish News the teenager, named locally as Conor Robb (16), was found dead in his home in Castlewellan.

The website report a PSNI spokeswoman as confirming that "detectives were investigating the death of a teenage male in the Castlewellan area on Sunday ... An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries"

- Digital desk