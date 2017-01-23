Most Irish people less positive about world affairs since Donald Trump inauguration, says poll

A new poll has found that almost three-quarters of people in Ireland feel less positive regarding world affairs since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President.

The poll, out by Amárach Research among over 1,000 Irish adults for Claire Byrne Live earlier today, also revealed a willingness among the Irish public to maintain ties with the EU, following the British vote to leave.

More than half of respondents (52%) said that Ireland's closest relationship when it comes to political, cultural and economic ties should be with the EU.

Some 30% responded "UK", with just 5% saying that the country should be closest to the US.

Their appeared to be little appetite to emulate Brexit here in Ireland.

When asked if a similar referendum should take place in Ireland, less than a quarter of respondents (22%) said that it should.

Some 68% responded 'No', with 10% choosing "Don't know".

When asked about their outlook on world affairs since the Trump inauguration, just 5% felt more positive.

Some 71% felt less positive, with 19% responding "the same" and 5% choosing "Don't know".