Home»Breaking News»ireland

Most Irish people less positive about world affairs since Donald Trump inauguration, says poll

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:42 pm

A new poll has found that almost three-quarters of people in Ireland feel less positive regarding world affairs since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President.

The poll, out by Amárach Research among over 1,000 Irish adults for Claire Byrne Live earlier today, also revealed a willingness among the Irish public to maintain ties with the EU, following the British vote to leave.

More than half of respondents (52%) said that Ireland's closest relationship when it comes to political, cultural and economic ties should be with the EU.

Some 30% responded "UK", with just 5% saying that the country should be closest to the US.

Their appeared to be little appetite to emulate Brexit here in Ireland.

When asked if a similar referendum should take place in Ireland, less than a quarter of respondents (22%) said that it should.

Some 68% responded 'No', with 10% choosing "Don't know".

When asked about their outlook on world affairs since the Trump inauguration, just 5% felt more positive.

Some 71% felt less positive, with 19% responding "the same" and 5% choosing "Don't know".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Dollar falls as investors eye Donald Trump's protectionist plan

Paddy Power shares fall as Donald Trump victory eats into winnings

Incredible irony to hear billionaire Donald Trump complain about inequality

White House intends 'never to lie to you', says press secretary Sean Spicer

More in this Section

Seven-year-old boy dies following Meath road accident

Latest: Ryanair defends 'immigrants' tweet

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 2014 murder

SIPTU has 'robust exchange of views' with HSE management on nurses dispute


Today's Stories

State faces at least six lawsuits over toxic exposure claims by former Air Corps members

Compensation decision will have huge implications for landowners, say walking groups

Inspirational youngster Órán Nibbs loses fight for life

Cold water poured on lead pipe plan

Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 