Most homeowners do not fully understand their home insurance coverage, survey finds

An AA Home Insurance survey of has found that only 25% of Irish homeowners fully understand what’s covered by their home insurance policy.

The survey, which was undertaken by nearly 7,000 people showed that of these, 27% of Irish men and 23.5% of Irish women fully understand what is covered.

“At times we can all be guilty of skimming through our policy details instead of truly getting an understanding of what is and isn’t covered, but this is a mind-set we need to change,” said Conor Faughnan, director of consumer affairs at AA Ireland.

“For most of us our home will be among the most expensive purchases we make in our lifetime and given how important the roof over your family’s head is you need to ensure you know what your policy covers instead of making assumptions on what is and isn’t covered.

“While we all hope to never have to make a claim, unfortunately many homeowners are at some stage put in a position where they have to.

“Only finding out when you make a claim that a certain event isn’t covered can leave you with a significant financial burden.”

The survey also revealed that the cost of home insurance was not a top priority, with 41% of homeowners stating that getting the best cover was very important when choosing insurance, while just 16% of homeowners said that getting the cheapest price was most important when choosing their home insurance policy.

“It’s interesting to see that people value the best cover over the best price when it comes to home insurance, despite only a quarter of us fully understanding what is and isn’t covered by our home insurance,” Faughnan added.

“With any insurance policy, and particularly in the case of something as important as you’re home, it’s vital that you know what is and isn’t covered under your policy.

“It’s bad enough when something unexpected results in damage to your property or your contents but this is made even worse if you only find out after the fact that your policy doesn’t cover you for damage in that instance.”