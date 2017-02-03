Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mortgage owners warned to get advice before accepting deals from vulture funds

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 03:40 pm

The Department of Finance is warning homeowners whose mortgages have been taken over by US fund Tanager to get financial advice before accepting a deal from them.

Tanager is offering discounts of up to 40% if tracker mortgage holders can buy them out by getting the mortgage financed elsewhere.

Other vulture funds are expected to follow suit, according to the Irish Independent.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan says mortgage holders must do their sums first before committing to any deals.

"We have been encouraging them from the Department of Finance to do that, and I'm pleased that the discount is very big," he said. "It was announced this morning that it was 40%.

"But of course the balance then might attract a higher interest rate so people will be well advised to take advice and do the full sums before they decide whether to opt for it or not."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mortgage, finance

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woman tells court she heard 'weird noises' and two gunshots on night of murder

Girlfriend of murder accused testifies in court

Varadkar dismisses claim that EU countries 'don't really listen to Ireland'

Exemptions for child marriage in Domestic Violence Bill welcomed by ISPCC


Today's Stories

Street name group accused of vandalism in Cork

Clamper left brain damaged from hammer blow sues employer for €2m

Gardaí investigate Hutch link to seizure

Garda numbers growing for first time, says deputy chief

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 