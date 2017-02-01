Home»Breaking News»ireland

More than two thirds of single parent families are at risk of poverty

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 12:13 pm

More than two thirds of single parent families are at risk of poverty, according to new figures.

CSO data for 2015 suggests 26% of single parents are in consistent poverty.

The CSO's survey on Income and Living conditions shows that overall in 2015 income increased by 6.2%.

However 17% of people were deemed at risk of poverty.

This jumps to 36% among lone parent families.

It also shows that those with a degree were almost four times less likely to be at risk of poverty than those who finished their education at Leaving Cert level.

The trends also show an increase in deprivation levels.

In 2008 just 6% of people had to do without heating during the year, that had more than doubled by 2015.

17% of people said they could not afford to have family or friends over for dinner once a month

While 9% said they were not able to keep their home adequately warm.

