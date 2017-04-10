Home»Breaking News»ireland

More than 400,000 Irish people try to quit smoking every year

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 10:01 am

Half of people trying to quit smoking do so without any help, making them less likely to successfully kick the habit.

That's according to a HIQA report which has made a number of recommendations to the Minister for Health.

Every year more than 400,000 people in Ireland try to quit smoking.

Of those half try to do it with no help - while almost 30% try e-cigarettes and 18% use nicotine patches.

It's estimated the impacts of smoking costs the health system over €460m a year.

Health watchdog HIQA has today advised the government that these interventions represent good value for money and make people more likely to quit.

Their report concluded that the use of e-cigarettes showed promising results, but there was not enough data to recommend them.

HIQA has recommended a prescription medicine called varenicline as the most effective intervention to tackle smoking.

They found when it is used with nicotine patches it makes people three times more likely to quit.

Counselling and group behaviour therapy was also found to make people more likely to quit - when compared with those going it alone.

Welcoming the assessment, Minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said: “There are over 850,000 smokers in Ireland, and most of them want to quit. The sad reality is that unless they do then one in every two will be killed by a tobacco related disease.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that when we encourage smokers to make that quit attempt, our health services provide them with the best possible chances of success. When a smoker successfully quits, the smoker wins, their family and friends win, their community wins and the health services win.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS smoking, ireland, hiqa.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Journalists concerned at Garda proposal to criminalise the photographing of officers while on duty

TDs back ban on fracking, but group 'worried Government is trying to delay it'

Body question's Hiqa's concern about vaping being a gateway to smoking

British soldier 'unjustified' in firing shot which killed 'totally innocent' Derry teenager in 1972


Today's Stories

Naval Service crews finally get Med duty allowance

Cabinet row delays plans to relocate flood plain homes

Cafe owner Richard Jacob slams TDs for taking €2k rise during Bus Éireann strike

Fianna Fáil and Labour to unite in attack on Coalition

Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 