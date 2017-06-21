More than 400 PSNI officers make five arrests during seizure of drugs and high value luxury goods

Police in the North have arrested five men following a search and arrest operation.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch conducted 20 searches across the North over the past two days in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

More than 400 police officers were involved in the operation which took place in Derry, Strabane, Belfast, Glenavy, Aughgnacloy and Dungannon and five men were arrested.

A number of items were seized including suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, more than €200,000 of high value luxury items.

These include various makes of watches, a large diamond and other jewellery, more than €9,000 of cash, luxury motor vehicles, an electro-shock device and a large quantity of financial documents, as well as credit cards, mobile phones and computers.