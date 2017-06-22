Home»Breaking News»ireland

More services needed to combat Ireland's high rate of teen suicide, says charity

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 09:16 am

The founder of Pieta House claims child psychiatry services in Ireland are in the worst possible condition imaginable.

Joan Freeman's comments come on the back of a UNICEF report this week which shows that Ireland has one of the highest rates of teen suicide internationally.

Fifteen-year-old Wexford teenager Sarah (not her real name) says she began thinking about death and self harm from the age of 10.

"I was getting really scared and paranoid and everything, and the thoughts were getting stronger and I knew that one of the days I was going to go and do it," she said.

"When I had asked for help, I didn't get the help that I needed. I was told that everybody that experiences these phases will get thoughts of suicide and stuff.

"I was basically led out the door that night - I didn't know what I was capable of doing."

