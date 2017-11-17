Home»Breaking News»ireland

Molly Martens ex-fiancé says he ’dodged a bullet’

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 10:02 am

Molly Martens ex-fiancé says he dodged a bullet when he broke up with her.

Keith Maginn who was engaged to the Martens in 2007 has accused her of deliberately getting pregnant and says she showed violent tendencies.

Molly was jailed, along with her father, for beating Irish man Jason Corbett to death at their North Carolina home.

Keith Maginn says that it could have been him.

"A bullet would have been preferred over a bat and a paving stone," Mr Maginn has said.

"I mean, my friends and family over and over again say ’we’re so glad that you dodged a bullet’.

"And I have definitely counted my blessings and said my prayers of thanks many, many times."


KEYWORDS

Molly MartensJason Corbett

