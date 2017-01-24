'Models' to visit Westport after Adult TV station mix-up leads to viewers calling households

The operators of an adult TV station have apologised to the people of Westport after a mix-up involving phone numbers.

The British phone number for the TV channel 'Babestation' starts with the same numbers as Westport's Irish area code.

It meant that Irish viewers, who tried to call the British number, were put through to households in the town in County Mayo.

Models who appear on the TV station are to visit the town on Thursday to bring their apology in person.