Home»Breaking News»ireland

Missing Tipperary teenager found safe and well

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 06:34 pm

Update November 26: Mason Byrnes has been found safe and well. Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance. No further action required.

Gardaí are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old in Tipperary.

Mason Byrnes went missing from Dundrum, Tipperary on November 23.

Gardaí believe Mason may be in the Thurles area.

He is described as being 5’8’’, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 06280670, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


More in this Section

Man dead following fatal road collision in Galway

Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m

Two suspected bombs discovered in Limerick

Support for Fine Gael down, according to latest poll


Today's Stories

Election Crisis: 1992 winter election gave way to a Spring Tide

Call to speed up plans for fetal abnormality scans

Jack, 15, invents 'tractor safe lock' after grandad's farm accident

Election Crisis: Snap election may benefit Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »