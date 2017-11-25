Missing Tipperary teenager found safe and well

Update November 26: Mason Byrnes has been found safe and well. Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance. No further action required.

Gardaí are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old in Tipperary.

Mason Byrnes went missing from Dundrum, Tipperary on November 23.

Gardaí believe Mason may be in the Thurles area.

He is described as being 5’8’’, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 06280670, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.