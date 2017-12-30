Home»Breaking News»ireland

Missing teenager found safe and well

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 03:12 pm

Update 3.12pm: Roza Jakubowska has been found safe and well.

Original story (8.24pm): Gardaí search for missing teenager Roza Jakubowska

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager of Roza Jakubowska.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, December 26, in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5pm.

Roza is described as being 5' tall, of slim build with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a light denim jacket, pink leggings, black runners and a long grey scarf.

Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €10,000 worth of heroin in Cork

One lucky Irish person is €38.9m richer tonight

Gardaí investigating after teenager struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre

’Long, dark day’ as second Mayo drowning victim laid to rest


Today's Stories

State papers 1987: TD identified as supplier of forged P60 forms

Jerry Buttimer gets married: ‘A celebration of equality and our life together’

Burglars frustrated as safe holds firm after 56 years

Pledge for over 75% of Ireland to have high-speed broadband access by end of 2018

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »