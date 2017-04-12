Missing teen David Cregan found safe and well

Update 3.30pm: David Cregan has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager David Cregan.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Raheny village with his mother at approximately 9pm on Friday evening April 7, 2017.

David is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of thin build with red hair.

He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, black adidas runners and sunglasses.

Gardaí are concerned for David’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 - 6664300, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.