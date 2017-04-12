Home»Breaking News»ireland

Missing teen David Cregan found safe and well

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 08:20 am

Update 3.30pm: David Cregan has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager David Cregan.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Raheny village with his mother at approximately 9pm on Friday evening April 7, 2017.

David is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of thin build with red hair.

He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, black adidas runners and sunglasses.

Gardaí are concerned for David’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 - 6664300, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Tech firm Citrix to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Cannabis worth €300,000 seized at industrial unit in Meath


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 