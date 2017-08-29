Missing man rushed to hospital after being found alive during search

Update 8.41pm: A man missing from his home in Co Clare since Saturday has been found alive by search teams this evening, writes Patrick Flynn.

The 50-year-old has been taken to hospital for treatment.

James Shannon was last seen at around 1.00am on Saturday and is understood to have been unaware of the massive search for him or the nationwide garda appeal made yesterday for assistance locating him.

He was found this evening at around 7.45pm by locals who had been searching lands near the missing man’s home.

Gardaí, Civil Defence volunteers and over 100 locals had been searching for Mr Shannon after his parents had expressed concern for his safety.

Mr Shannon, who lived alone, is known to have been in daily telephone contact with his parents and that they raised the alarm when they hadn’t heard from him.

Clare Civil Defence deployed small unmanned aircraft (SUA) during the search. The drones can cover larger and inaccessible areas while footage can be viewed from a mobile control unit.

As over one hundred locals, wearing high visibility jackets, continued their search of the area tonight, word began to filter through that Mr Shannon had been located.

Civil Defence paramedics treated the man at the scene until National Ambulance Service paramedics arrived. Mr Shannon was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Gardaí have thanked Clare Civil Defence and members of the public who had assisted in the search.

Earlier: Gardaí are looking for any information concerning the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man in Co Clare.

James Shannon from Inagh in Co Clare was last seen at approximately 1am on Saturday, August 26.

He was wearing dark trousers and a dark top and is said to walk with a distinctive limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kilrush on 065 7077002.