Missing man in Dublin found safe and well

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 12:18 pm

Update 3.45pm: Christopher Doyle has been found safe and well.

Gardaí are asking for public assistance in locating 44-year-old Christopher Doyle.

Mr Doyle has been missing since April 20, from Dublin 8.

Christopher was last seen in Dublin 8 shortly after 9pm on Thursday, 20th April.

He is described as 5 foot, 11 inches in height and of medium/slim build.

He has stubble and dark brown coloured hair.

Anyonew who has seen Christopher is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-6669700, the Garda Confidential Lime 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

KEYWORDS christopher doyle, gardai, dublin, missing man,

