Missing 54-year-old in Dublin found safe and well

Update: 12.15pm: Eamon Callery has been located safe and well.

Earlier: A 54-year-old man has gone missing in Dublin.

Eamon Callery, from the Tallaght area, was last seen at the Old Mill Public House at 6pm on January 2.

He is described as 5ft in in height with a medium build.

Eamon is bald with blue eyes and has distinctive tattoos on both arms.

When last seen he was wearing a navy and white jumper and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen Eamon or has any information regarding his disappearance is asked to contact the Gardaí on 1800 666 111.