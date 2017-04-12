Minister Ross: No regrets over wearing feather boa

The Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport, Shane Ross, said he does not regret wearing a feather boa because he was attending a sports fundraiser.

"Well look, I was at a fundraiser. It was a fundraiser for a local GAA club and I was absolutely delighted to have done that.

"It was a very nice evening. It was a very successful evening, there were 400 people there and we raised a lot of money.

"I was a judge," said Minister Ross.

A photo had emerged of the minister on social media where he was wearing a feather boa alongside journalist Amanda Brunker.

He was asked if the picture may have insulted bus drivers who are now 20 days into industrial action.

"I'm really sorry if they did feel that. It was a ver worthy cause. I wanted to help this very worthy cause which was a local GAA club. I wasn't going to cancel it," he answered.

Asked if he regretted it he said: "No. I think it was very, very good thing that we did. Life for other people, who very seriously are pursuing the interests of young people in sport and it has to be supported in the meantime. I'm minister for sport and I have to support local clubs and I'm going to continue to do that."

Mr Ross was then asked if he could understand why the drivers might feel he is not taking the strike seriously when they see pictures of the minister responsible on the front of papers in a feather boa.

"The facts of the matter was I was supporting a local GAA club to raise funds. The feather boa was actually put on me by someone for a few seconds and somebody took the photograph. I didn't go and wear it there.

"It was just a very pleasant evening for a very good cause, helping young people who want to get involved in their local GAA club and raising funds for it. I'm delighted to have been able to do it," he said.