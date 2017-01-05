Home»Breaking News»ireland

Minister proposes free daily water allowance of 123 litres

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 09:09 am

Housing Minister Simon Coveney has said that adults should be allowed to use 123 litres of water per day free of charge before excess costs apply under a new system, writes Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent.

He said households who had still not paid old water bills should be pursued but allowed to pay outstanding debts over a long period.

A special commission last month recommended most homes get water for free. Mr Coveney said parties wanted to move on and agree a plan through a new Oireachtas committee on water charges.

But in an interview with the Irish Examiner he also admitted that he and the Government had not received word from Brussels as to whether the new water charges plan was acceptable.

He expected the free water allowance per adult — to be agreed by the Dáil — to be 123 litres per day.

“The average usage in Ireland is about 46,000 litres. To be exact it is about 123 litres per day for an average adult... We need to be at the national average and probably a little bit more than that so that people who are using water will have some flexibility around being a little bit above the average or below the average.”

Mr Coveney stressed that he did not want to interfere with the Oireachtas committee, which will begin its work next week. But he still believes households using excess amounts of water must pay more.

“If people are using more than that, why should their neighbours pay for it through general taxation?

“So if you have one house in the estate that is filling a swimming pool out the back, everybody else in the estate has to pay for it. That is just not fair.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS water, water charges, irish water

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Taoiseach: Government to survive water charge battle

Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

What future for water charges? Key committee starts work today

Poll reveals most voters in favour of refunds for those who paid water charges

More in this Section

Children as young as five are going online

Flanagan: HSE needs to 'step up to overcrowding crisis'

One person, every three minutes, diagnosed with cancer in Ireland

More than €8m spent on Garda air units over past 6 years


Today's Stories

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 