Minister Naughten warns Brexit could threaten Ireland's energy supplies

The Environment Minister is warning that Brexit could threaten Ireland's energy supplies.

Denis Naughten claims 88% of all the energy we use in this country is imported, mostly from the UK.

And he says it'll be a challenge to continue trading after Britain leaves the EU.

Minister Naughten is opening the All-Island Brexit Civic Dialogue on Energy in Boyle County Roscommon today.

But he is resisting the temptation to call for a dedicated Brexit Minister.

"I think this is a whole of Government issue and I think the entire Cabinet needs to be focused on this.

"I don't think responsibility for this big an issue should be left with one individual. There is a responsibility on each and every one of us, as members of Cabinet, as members of the Council of Ministers of the European Union, you know to persue this issue at every available opportunity," said Minister Naughten.