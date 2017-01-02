Home»Breaking News»ireland

Minister Naughten 'doing grand' after being knocked down by car in Roscommon

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 02:31 pm

Update 5.30pm: Communications Minister Dennis Naughten is said to be “doing grand” after being hit by a car while cycling with his wife today writes Daniel McConnell.

The 43-year-old Independent minister, who is a keen cyclist was struck from behind while out with wife Mary, who was not injured in the incident.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Naughten’s spokeswoman said his injuries are not too serious and that he was recovering in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinsloe.

Mr Naughten was cycling with his wife along a road between Roscommon town and Fuerty at about 2pm this afternoon when he was struck by a car.

Gardai are investigating the incident.

Steeped in Fine Gael, Mr Naughten lost the party whip after he strongly opposed the downgrading of the Accident and Emergency department at Roscommon Hospital in 2011.

He resisted calls to join the Independent Alliance but was part of the negotiations to form the Government along with other rural TDs following last year's General Election.

Earlier: The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten has been knocked down by a car.

The minister is reported to have been out cycling with his wife when a car struck him.

The incident occurred in Co Roscommon between Roscommon town and Fuerty earlier this afternoon.

Mr Naughten suffered minor back injuries from the incident.

He has been brought to Portiuncula Hospital in Galway for treatment.

His wife, Mrs Naughten, was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí are investigating.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS minister naughten, roscommon, cycling,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

14-year-old girl missing from Cork

Power sharing institutions risk losing all value, warns leading Sinn Féin figure

16-year-old missing from Clondalkin since New Years Eve

Four injured in Clare collision


Today's Stories

State Papers 1986: Dick Spring gas plan ‘illogical’

Ford to mark centenary of Cork plant

Shane MacGowan’s mother, 87, killed in car crash

Sean Canney happy ‘Boxer’ Moran is in his corner

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 