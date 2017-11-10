Home»Breaking News»ireland

Minister honoured to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 07:46 pm

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys, TD, will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Belfast, this Sunday where she will lay a laurel wreath, to remember those who died in the First World War.

The Minister will be joined by the British Minister for Defence, People and Veterans, Mr Tobias Ellwood MP, as well as the Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister.

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations will take place across the island of Ireland this weekend, including ceremonies in Belfast and Enniskillen in Northern Ireland and in St Patrick’s Cathedral and Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.

Speaking in advance of the ceremony, Minister Humphreys said she was honoured to commemorate all of those who died during World War I.

"This weekend we will remember in a special way the men and women from across the island of Ireland, who served and gave their lives during World War I.

"Although inspired by different motivations, they all shared the harsh uncertainties of war and the trauma of the battlefield as well as the enduring hope of a safe return to their loved ones. We remember too their families and the grief and hardship that they endured.”

Minister Humphreys has also announced a funding allocation of €25,000 to support The Hill 70 Memorial Project - a significant commemorative Canadian World War I initiative.

The Minister also announced a funding allocation of €10,000 to support ‘A Broken Tree’, a celebration of the life and work of Lance Corporal Francis Ledwidge, the poet, Irish volunteer and soldier, who died in the Battle of Passchendaele on 31st July 1917.

This special seminar and concert have been curated by the renowned composer and member of Aosdána, Michael Holohan and take place in partnership with the National Library and the National Gallery on Saturday, 11th November. Admission to both events is free.

Reacting Michael Holohan said the concert is particularly significant for him.

"Michael McGlynn and I revisited Ledwidge’s work in the 1980s and 1990s, which generated significant momentum in reviving interest among composers in Ledwidge as a poet.”


KEYWORDS

Remembrance SundayWW1

Related Articles

More in this Section

Pair arrested in connection with assault of two teenagers

Direct rule in Northern Ireland 'not an option', says Gerry Adams

Rio Olympics ticket-touting court case suspended

Student who designed a unique assisted shaving device wins SciFest 2017


Today's Stories

Pat Hickey OCI court case suspended

Armed gardaí to patrol Rathkeale during Christmas influx of Travellers

Locations in Cork City identified for supervised injecting facility

Cosgrave’s home still under Garda protection

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »