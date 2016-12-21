Minister for Health publishes new standards for Ireland's maternity services

The Minister for Health has published a new set of standards for Ireland's maternity services.

Simon Harris says they aim to give women and babies access to safe, high-quality care in a setting that is most appropriate to their needs.

It follows the publication of the new National Maternity Strategy at the start of this year.

The standards have been issued in conjunction with the Department of Health and HIQA.

Minister Harris said: "The standards we are launching today go hand-in-hand with the Maternity Strategy, which envisages an Ireland: where women and babies have access to safe, high-quality care in a setting that is most appropriate to their needs."