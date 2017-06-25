Minister Coveney 'more engaged' than predecessor says Mary Lou McDonald

Time is running out for politicians to reinstate power-sharing in The North.

The leaders of Ireland's main churches have written a joint letter to the northern parties, urging them to reach agreement on the restoration of power sharing.

The religious leaders are calling on the five main parties "to go the extra mile".

They say an agreement will be "for the common good of all in our society."

Newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is due to return to talks in Belfast today.

It is hoped a deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP can be reached before this coming Friday - the assembly has been dissolved for six months - after the late Martin McGuinness walked out of Stormont.

Mary Lou McDonald says Minister Coveney appears to be more engaged than the former Minister.

"I take from Simon Coveney a real appetite to get things done and I think that is extremely positive.

"What will that amount to, as of yet we don't know, but I can certainly say he is engaged, perhaps more engaged than his predecessor, but this is all still work in progress."