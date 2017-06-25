Home»Breaking News»ireland

Minister Coveney 'more engaged' than predecessor says Mary Lou McDonald

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 01:08 pm

Time is running out for politicians to reinstate power-sharing in The North.

The leaders of Ireland's main churches have written a joint letter to the northern parties, urging them to reach agreement on the restoration of power sharing.

The religious leaders are calling on the five main parties "to go the extra mile".

They say an agreement will be "for the common good of all in our society."

Newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is due to return to talks in Belfast today.

It is hoped a deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP can be reached before this coming Friday - the assembly has been dissolved for six months - after the late Martin McGuinness walked out of Stormont.

Mary Lou McDonald says Minister Coveney appears to be more engaged than the former Minister.

"I take from Simon Coveney a real appetite to get things done and I think that is extremely positive.

"What will that amount to, as of yet we don't know, but I can certainly say he is engaged, perhaps more engaged than his predecessor, but this is all still work in progress."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mary lou mcdonald, simon coveney, northern ireland

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €350,000 in Dublin

Leo Varadkar outlines plans for Ireland to have a seat on the UN Security Council

Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud rise to 500 per week

Terry Wogan to be honoured in Limerick with bronze sculpture


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 