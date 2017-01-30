Migrants in Ireland to benefit from new maternity payment rules

Migrants working in Ireland are set to benefit from major changes to maternity rules.

Under the new rules - women will now be able to leave the EU for a short break without losing their maternity benefit.

It applies to all mothers who have paid into the PRSI system.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar says in particular women from countries like India and the Philippines - working in the Irish health service - are among those to benefit.

"It's good news for them, but it actually applies to all women in receipt of maternity benefits," he said.

"So even if you're an Irish women who grew up in Ireland, but you want to take your kid to your sister, we'll say, in America, for a few weeks, you'll also be able to continue to receive the benefit up to six weeks overseas."

Minister for Health Simon Harris today welcomed the announcement.

Minister Harris said "I am particularly pleased that the flexibility on travelling abroad and retaining maternity benefits is being introduced at this time, allowing nurses and midwives from abroad who are working here to visit their home countries in the knowledge that they will not be penalised for doing so."

He added: "We must make Ireland as attractive a location as possible for nurses and midwives from abroad who may be thinking of coming here or are already here and would welcome the opportunity to return home for a period before resuming their posts after their maternity leave."