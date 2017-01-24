Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mick Wallace disputes Garda Commissioner’s dealings with whistleblowers

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 03:04 pm

The Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan is being urged to pick up the phone and speak personally to a series of Garda whistleblowers.

It comes after the Dáil heard claims that Ms O’Sullivan’s private dealings with whistleblowers is much different to her public statements.

Enda Kenny says it would not be appropriate for the Commissioner to speak directly to people making complaints.

Speaking under Dáil privilege, Mick Wallace said the Commissioner’s private actions need scrutiny.

Mr Wallace said: "The Commissioner was boasting yesterday about taking part in the fight against heroin, but she has protected the Chief Superintendent who has been involved in the heroin case in Athlone.

"And last year, she placed a Superintendent on the promotion list, who has been accused on numerous occasions of harassing a whistleblower."

