Michelle O'Neill to take over from Martin McGuinness

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 02:05 pm

Michelle O'Neill has been announced as the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland.

Ms O'Neill will probably become deputy first minister if March's election follows the recent pattern and power-sharing is restored.

However she will have to spearhead talks aimed at forming a ministerial Executive; with the DUP and Sinn Féin at odds over a host of issues including the Irish language.

Mr McGuinness stepped away from the political stage, citing his health problems, shortly after a bitter rift between the major parties triggered the collapse of the powersharing executive in Belfast.

While a green energy scheme financial scandal precipitated the meltdown, Mr McGuinness has also accused former first minister Arlene Foster and other DUP members of showing disrespect to Irish culture and failing to reciprocate republican gestures of reconciliation.

He announced last week he is not running in the forthcoming assembly poll due to his serious illness.

