Micheál Martin: No election if Fitzgerald quits

Fianna Fáil have tabled a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald

Ministers Simon Coveney and Regina Doherty said tabling the motion would end the confidence and supply agreement.

General election now seems inevitable. Information note: A general election must be held within 30 days of the dissolution of the Dáil. Procedurally, the Clerk of the Dáil issues a writ to the returning officer in each constituency instructing them to hold an election. The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government names the polling day which must be between the 18th and 25th day (excluding Good Friday, Sundays and public holidays) after the issue of the writ.

Update 11.30am: Micheál Martin has ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin after a General Election.

An election seems certain after Fianna Fáil tabled a motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald this morning, despite warnings from Fine Gael that to do so would breach the confidence and supply agreement that supports the Government.

Mr Martin said core issues that threatened the cohesion of the Government overrode a clause in the agreement saying Fianna Fáil would not support no-confidence motions in any Minister.

On a potential coalition with Sinn Féin, he said: "I have (already) ruled out any prospect of going into government with Sinn Féin."

He dismissed as "nonsense" a suggestion that Fianna Fáil was merely jockeying for political position with Sinn Féin, who first announced a plan to table a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste. The Dáil order of business allowed Fianna Fáil to move first.

Update 11.10am Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has defended his party's tabling of a no confidence motion in Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

The party had a front bench meeting this morning, where the motion was ratified. It was tabled at 11am.

Mr Martin denied the party had "torn up" the confidence and supply agreement.

"This has to do with the Tánaiste's knowledge of a legal campaign to undermine the character of Maurice McCabe...The Minister was aware of that at the time, and chose not to act," he said.

Frances Fitzgerald has said she was not aware of any legal strategy to undermine Sgt McCabe, and in any case was legally prohibited from intervening with the Garda legal strategy.

Mr Martin said he had spoken to Leo Varadkar on Wednesday saying he regarded this as a core issue that threatened the confidence and supply agreement.

He said he and Varadkar spoke again yesterday, with no satisfactory conclusion.

Asked a question on the timing of the Fianna Fáil no confidence motion, party leader Mr Martin has said that the Tánaiste should step aside, and avoid a General Election.

Speaking on the Sean O'Rourke programme on RTE radio, he agreed that the only way to avoid a General Election is for Frances Fitzgerald to go.

Crucial Brexit talks are scheduled in two weeks' time at EU level, and it is unclear what Ireland's negotiating position would be in the event of an imminent election.

However, MrMartin said the issues raised by the Maurice McCabe email was a core issue that was impossible to gloss over or ignore.

He said: "The whole issue around the attempts to undermine Maurice McCabe should be of concern to every citizen."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin

​​Update 11am: FF tables no confidence motion; General Election inevitable

Fianna Fáil has tabled its motion of no confidence in Tánaiste France Fitzgerald, in the teeth of sombre warnings from Government Ministers that this will breach the inter-party agreement that underpins the Government.

Fianna Fáil's motion is due to be discussed on Tuesday. It was sparked by this week's furore over an email concerning Sgt Maurice McCabe which was received by Minister Fitzgerald in 2015 when she headed the Department of Justice.

Both Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said today that Fianna Fáil's no-confidence motion breaches the confidence and supply agreement.

Minister Coveney said this morning that without the agreement, the Government cannot function. He would not be drawn on whether this automatically means a General Election will be called, nor on the likely date for that.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar could travel to Aras an Uachtarain as early as tomorrow to seek a dissolution of the Dail in order to allow a General Election before Christmas, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor

This was the view of three senior Government figures speaking to the Irish Examiner on Friday morning as Fianna Fail was preparing to lodge a motion of no confidence in Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

This move, several Fine Gael ministers, meant the end of the Confidence and Supply deal which has underpinned the 18-month old minority Government.

Mr Varadkar is said to be considering holding the election on the same day as a crucial European Union summit on Brexit in December, several sources have said.

Last night, ministers had spoken of wanting an election in mid January but by Friday morning a consensus view had taken hold than an earlier election is preferabe.

“There is a firm belief that if you are to go, it is better to go now rather than wait. Remember what happened last time. We wanted to go in November, we held off and got slaughtered in February,” one minister said.

Should the election take place on December 15, Mr Varadkar would be in Brussels as the country went to the polls.

Such a scenario is less than ideal as relations between Dublin and London have become strained in recent months as progress on Brexit has stalled.

Ms Fitzgerald faced allegations from Opposition parties that she was aware of a campaign to discredit Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins commission.

Fianna Fáil says it has no confidence in Ms Fitzgerald but Fine Gael insists the Tánaiste did nothing wrong and should not be forced from her position.

Mr Varadkar is “ready and waiting” to holding another meeting with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to see if an election can be spared.

Update 10.40am: Regina Doherty 'begs' Fianna Fáil: 'Do not bring us to the polls'

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has called on Fianna Fáil "to step back from the brink" and not table a motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald.

"I would beg Fianna Fáil - do not bring us to the polls," she said.

"I'm asking publicly on the airwaves for Fianna Fáil to step back...This stopped being about Frances Fitzgerald days ago."

The confidence and supply agreement "is working in the best interests of providing a stable government for the Irish people", she said and she reiterated Simon Coveney's earlier point that there is a specific clause that Fianna Fáil will abstain in any motion of no confidence in any Minister.

"They are (now) proposing that in the next 20 minutes, they will put down a motion of no confidence (in Frances Fitzgerald)," she said, adding this breaches the confidence and supply agreement.

Update 10.30am: Christmas bonus 'will be paid next week' no matter what happens to the Government: Doherty

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has confirmed the Christmas bonus will be paid next week and the week after to social welfare recipients, regardless of the current political row.

However, across-the-board social welfare increases of €5, which were variously due to kick in in January and March next year, are now "up in the air" she said on RTE Radio's Sean O'Rourke Show.

None of the social welfare increases announced in the Budget can start until the Social Welfare Bill is passed, and debate only started on that last night. In the event the Government collapses and a General Election is called, it is unclear how and when the required legislation would pass through the houses to allow the increases to kick in.

"Can we come back from the brink please from whatever this political row is over?" Minister Doherty asked, adding she was still "scratching her head" on why Frances Fitzgerald is being targeted.

Update 8.45am: Coveney: 'If FF tables a no-confidence motion, the government agreement is over'

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has confirmed that if Fianna Fáil tables a threatened motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald, the confidence and supply agreement that underpins the Government is over.

However, Minister Coveney said Fine Gael does not want, and the country does not need, a general election.

Fianna Fáil is due to table its motion this morning, for discussion on Tuesday.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister Coveney said: "If (Fianna Fáil) move ahead with the no-confidence motion, the confidence and supply agreement is over."

He said he was involved in drafting the confidence and supply agreement with FiannaFáil and "they (Fianna Fáil) made a very clear commitment that they would not be supporting motions of no confidence in individual Ministers.

"You can't have the main opposition deciding who can be a Minister and who can't be, and have a credible Government."

He added: "If there is no confidence and supply agreement in place between Fianna fáil and Fine Gael, I don't see how we can have a government that can function."

Simon Coveney also accused Fianna Fáil of "reckless politics", saying: "The country does not need an election, particularly as we face many challenges. Fianna Fáil is engaged in reckless politics to try and damage the Taoiseach and the Government.

"There is no reason for the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald to resign. The Tribunal must be allowed to complete its work. Fianna Fáil are making a determination before due process takes its course for party political reasons.

"What Leo Varadkar is not going to do is abandon his Tánaiste and effectively ask her to resign on the back of a case that FF and SF have made which we don’t think even stands up."

Speaking earlier on the programme, Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary reiterated that Fianna Fáil does not have confidence in the Tánaiste, and believes her incompetent to continue in the role.

Ealier: The country may be facing a snap general election in January after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to sack his Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald, over the Maurice McCabe email saga, writes Elaine Loughlin, Daniel McConnell, Juno McEnroe and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

It came after Fianna Fáil decided to table a motion of no confidence in her, effectively ending the confidence and supply deal, which has underpinned the minority Government for 18 months.

Just four months into Mr Varadkar’s premiership, Fianna Fáil called for Ms Fitzgerald’s resignation after inaccurate information led the Taoiseach to inadvertently mislead the Dáil on several occasions.

Mr Varadkar was greeted with “resounding applause” at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party called for 10pm last night to rally support for Ms Fitzgerald, where members voted unanimously to stand behind Ms Fitzgerald.

The Taoiseach told his TDs and senators to prepare for an election in mid-January. One minister suggested it could take place on Friday, January 12.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called an emergency meeting of his front bench for 9.30am today to discuss the full-blown political crisis.

Several ministers, speaking to the Irish Examiner, said an election earlier than that would cause major complications, as it would see Mr Varadkar attending a Brexit summit in Brussels in mid-December as a “lame-duck” Taoiseach and prevent the passage of the finance bill.

At an earlier meeting of Fine Gael ministers, Mr Varadkar told his colleagues he would not sack Ms Fitzgerald, did not expect her to resign, and did not want her to resign.

Mr Varadkar told ministers he did not want a general election but would not allowed the Tánaiste to be thrown under a bus. He said he was “fully behind our colleague, who acted honourably at all times”.

He added that he would not be “throwing her to the wolves” on “some trumped-up charge from Sinn Féin”.

Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Leydon said: “What we have seen from both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil today is a political stunt, pure and simple. We will not allow the opposition bully us.

“Sinn Féin is attempting to undermine the work of the Charleton Tribunal, which was set up by the Fine Gael-led Government to investigate the treatment of Maurice McCabe.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: “It is Fianna Fáil’s decision as to whether there is an election. To have an election now would be entirely irresponsible. The confidence and supply is a deal between us and Fianna Fáil. If they do not vote confidence in the Tánaiste, then they are breaching the agreement and we can’t have a government.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also became embroiled in the latest scandal when it was revealed that he was told of the email a full week before the Taoiseach was informed.

Despite having knowledge of the email, Mr Flanagan sat at the side of the Taoiseach as he gave incorrect information under questioning in the Dáil on November 14, claiming the Department of Justice had “not been able to find any record of being informed before the fact of the legal strategy the commissioner was going to pursue”.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, said the party is ready to fight an election should Ms Fitzgerald refuse to quit.

The Independent Alliance last night threw its support behind the Tánaiste, with a senior minister saying “if there is an election, so be it”.

In the Dáil, the Tánaiste made a last-ditch, passionate attempt to exonerate herself, denying claims that she tried to suppress the email which detailed a legal strategy to discredit Sgt McCabe.

Sinn Féin decided to put down a motion of no confidence after their deputy leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said: “She failed Maurice McCabe and it is now abundantly clear that it is time for the Tánaiste to go.”

Mr Martin spoke with Mr Varadkar for a second time last night in 24 hours, reiterating that Ms Fitzgerald must go.