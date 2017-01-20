Update 10;40am: The Leader of Fianna Fáil is accusing the Transport Minister of acting like Pontius Pilot.

Shane Ross is facing criticism for his handling of the dispute at Bus Éireann - after management announced a series of cutbacks earlier this week.

Workers are threatening to strike over the changes.

Micheál Martin says it's time for Minister Ross to step up to the plate: "Bus Éireann goes to the heart of public policy, particularly in relation to the regions and to rural Ireland but he needs to step up to the mark and get a handle on this issue.

"I think he is adopting a Pontius Pilot, hands off approach, which isn’t in our view adequate and satisfactory."

Earlier: A former Transport Minister has warned Shane Ross not to wave his cheque book at the Bus Éireann dispute.

Noel Dempsey says a solution needs to be found urgently, but claims the Government is not responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm.

Workers at Bus Eireann have hit out at cuts to their terms and conditions as part of a cost saving plan.

But Noel Dempsey says State intervention is not the way forward:"If Shane Ross or the Department or the Government move in to start waving a cheque book about there will be no real changes within Bus Eireann, probably no real changes that are necessary in work practices.

"You end up with a situation, three, four, five years from now, where you will be back at square one."