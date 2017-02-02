Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Noonan launches fresh attack on European Apple tax ruling

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 11:00 am

Michael Noonan has launched a new attack on the European Commission over the Apple tax ruling - saying it is driven by a mixture of "law and politics".

The finance minister has also accused the European Commission of contradicting itself over the issue of whether other countries can share in the €13bn payment.

He confirmed this morning that the money hasn’t yet been paid over, despite the deadline for payment falling a month ago.

But he is arguing that if other countries are entitled to a share, that means they too must be guilty of illegal state aid.

"If a country goes to pursue a claim that they were entitled to part of the €13bn, well aren’t they opening themselves up to a similar state aid inquiry?

"if they didn’t collect the appropriate amount of tax from Apple in their jurisdiction isn’t that the very essence of state aid?"

