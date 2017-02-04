Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Noonan: Ireland 'heading towards full employment'

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 11:06 am

The Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, says Ireland is heading towards full employment.

Mr Noonan says unemployment is just above 7%, a drop of 9% from five years ago when it was at 16%.

Despite the economic upturn, Mr Noonan said some people are still struggling to buy a home and send their children to school.

He says there is a dividing line between the haves and have nots.

The Minister said: "It's only five years ago since unemployment was 16% and it's down to 7.1% in last week's statistics.

"So, it's heading down towards full employment and that's very important in society."

