Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Noonan: Changes to US tax law will not adversely affect Ireland

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:27 am

The Finance Minister says he does not think changes to US tax law will adversely affect Ireland.

New US President Donald Trump wants to significantly lower their corporate tax rate.

He has also discussed a border tax for American companies producing goods abroad.

Minister Michael Noonan said tax reform in the US is coming, and is being watched closely by the government: "Will it affect Ireland? Well everything that changes affects everybody.

"But I don't think it will affect us very adversely, because in practice the American tax rate is 0 at the moment, because you don't pay the 35% until you repatiate profits and there are 2.7bn of US profits held globally outside the US now."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS micahel noonan, ireland, us tax laws,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

NBRU will not attend talks with Bus Éireann today

People who eat seafood are consuming plastic

International Space Station to take call from Irish primary children

Man made €6k selling 'fake Adele tickets'


Today's Stories

Man made €6k selling ‘fake Adele tickets’

HSE Audit: Barnardos staff paid more than HSE rates

‘I had to break my silence of 20 years to protect others’

Woman sues husband for €77k over murder of their sons, aged 10 and 5

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 