Michael Healy-Rae: Don't focus solely on drink-driving in road safety debate

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 09:52 am

A rural TD says he is not convinced that reducing the drink-drive level alone would save lives on our roads.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has put forward several reforms to improve road safety, including reducing the blood alcohol limit from 50 milogram to 20 milogram for all drivers.

There was a 15% increase in the number of people killed on our roads last year compared to 2015.

Kerry Deputy, Michael Healy-Rae, says the debate on road safety needs to be widened.

He said: "When we are talking about road safety, we have to look at mobile phone use, we have to look at the other factors that are causing people to lose their lives on the road.

"So, if Minister Ross wants to have a debate on this issue, yes have the debate, look at the problem, but look at the problem in its entirety.

"Don't focus on one issue."

