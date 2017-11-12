Michael Colgan 'needs to think a bit more about his behaviour', says Grace Dyas

Update 9.30pm: Grace Dyas, the first woman to come out with allegations against Michael Colgan has responded to his apology on TV3’s The Sunday Show.

Colgan, the former artistic director of the Gate Theatre, responded earlier today to allegations of inappropriate conduct from a number of women.

Dyas, who alleges Colgan used threatening and abusive language towards her, said that she welcomed his apology, but says he needs to consider it further.

Speaking today with presenter Sarah McInerney, Grace said: “I welcome that he has been considering his behaviour and I think maybe he needs to think a bit more about his behaviour.

“He says that he wasn’t aware of his behaviour, however I believe that he was made aware by several people in his own organisation that his behaviour was inappropriate.

“I myself told him that it was inappropriate on the night in question in The Oak bar.

“I said: 'Michael you can’t speak to me that way' - other people at the table also told him that what he was saying was wrong, inappropriate and an abuse of his power in his position in the community.”

Earlier:

Michael Colgan has apologised to any person who he has hurt or who was made to feel upset.

The former director of the Gate has written an article in the Sunday Independent to respond to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

He says that through "misjudged behaviour" he caused upset to some of his former co-workers and that he is truly sorry.

He said the realisation he had caused upset was deeply distressing and added that his behaviour should not be equated with sexual crimes.

The former artistic director of the Gate Theatre, who faces accusations from a number of women, said that it was wrong that he had been the subject of insinuations.

Mr Colgan said that he knew he was not politically correct and that he often sacrificed proper conduct for a punchline.

He acknowledged that he could be too exacting as a boss and said he thought he was liked by all staff.

Mr Colgan thinks now people were laughing at his jokes because he was their boss and not because he was funny.