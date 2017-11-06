Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Colgan expected to make statement today after sexual harrassment accusations

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 09:21 am

The former artistic director of the Gate Theatre is expected to make a public statement after being accused of harassment.

Over the past 10 days, seven women have come forward to accuse Michael Colgan of inappropriate behaviour.

The theatre's board is appointing a professional HR advisor to deal with any more complaints of sexual harassment.

And the Government is being urged to set up an independent inquiry.

Padraig Murray, is the president of Irish Equity, the group representing actors in Ireland.

He said: "We are a very vulernable workforce.

"You are totally depending on your current job for your next job and the feeling is that you don't rock the boat because if you do you're not going to work again."

Junior Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor says she’s disgusted by media reports.

She said: "Obviously I'm disgusted, the message that I would give to women is to make sure that if they have experienced sexual harrassment in the work place, please report it immediately."


KEYWORDS

Gate TheatreMicahael Colgansexual harrassment

Related Articles

National Women's Council pushing for independent investigation into Michael Colgan allegations

Uber donates $5m to US sexual violence prevention groups

Curtain rises on abuse and sexual discrimination in Ireland’s theatres

Gate Theatre to appoint advisor to deal with sexual harassment complaints

More in this Section

Man due in Longford Court following discovery of cannabis 'grow house'

Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

Calls for Government to implement Citizen's Assembly climate change recommendations


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »