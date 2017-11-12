Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Colgan apologises for 'misjudged behaviour' that may have hurt anyone

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 08:35 am

Michael Colgan has apologised to any person who he has hurt or who was made to feel upset.

The former director of the Gate has written an article in the Sunday Independent to respond to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

He says that through "misjudged behaviour" he caused upset to some of his former co-workers and that he is truly sorry.

He said the realisation he had caused upset was deeply distressing and added that his behaviour should not be equated with sexual crimes.

The former artistic director of the Gate Theatre, who faces accusations from a number of women, said that it was wrong that he had been the subject of insinuations.


