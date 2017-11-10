Michael Colgan accuser Grace Dyas refuses to engage with independent expert; says new board needed

One of the women who accused former Gate director Michael Colgan of inappropriate behaviour has said she will not engage with the independent expert appointed to examine the issue.

Grace Dyas was the first of seven women to make allegations about Mr Colgan. Since her post two weeks ago, six other women have come forward publicly with their stories about Michael Colgan.

Michael Colgan

While she does not question the ability of industrial relations expert Gaye Cunningham, Grace Dyas said she had ongoing concerns about the board of the Gate Theatre.

Ms Dyas says believes Ms Cunningham’s appointment is a good one. However she does not have faith in the board of the Gate Theatre.

She said she and the other women feel the matter can only be fully resolved once a new board is in place.

She called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to move now on restoring confidence in the board.

The Culture Minister Heather Humphreys has announced measures to tackle workplace harassment, which Ms Dyas welcomes, but she says some of them are unnecessary.

"Most arts organisations that I come across have excellent governance policies - they do not have the director sitting on their own board. That was an anomaly at the Gate Theatre," she said.

Michael Colgan has said he will respond to the allegations in due course.