Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Colgan accuser Grace Dyas refuses to engage with independent expert; says new board needed

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 02:12 pm

One of the women who accused former Gate director Michael Colgan of inappropriate behaviour has said she will not engage with the independent expert appointed to examine the issue.

Grace Dyas was the first of seven women to make allegations about Mr Colgan. Since her post two weeks ago, six other women have come forward publicly with their stories about Michael Colgan.

Michael Colgan

While she does not question the ability of industrial relations expert Gaye Cunningham, Grace Dyas said she had ongoing concerns about the board of the Gate Theatre.

Ms Dyas says believes Ms Cunningham’s appointment is a good one. However she does not have faith in the board of the Gate Theatre.

She said she and the other women feel the matter can only be fully resolved once a new board is in place.

She called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to move now on restoring confidence in the board.

The Culture Minister Heather Humphreys has announced measures to tackle workplace harassment, which Ms Dyas welcomes, but she says some of them are unnecessary.

"Most arts organisations that I come across have excellent governance policies - they do not have the director sitting on their own board. That was an anomaly at the Gate Theatre," she said.

Michael Colgan has said he will respond to the allegations in due course.


More in this Section

'Request for permission for ex-IRA men to give inquest evidence was turned down'

Court hears how woman used WhatsApp to forward child rape video

Man charged with stealing three firearms and dangerous driving appears in court

Dáil to vote on allowing cannabis for medical use


Today's Stories

Careless driving case collapses

Photography book captures Cork at its height

Michael Collins’ wedding gift to sister could be yours

Woman arrested in her dressing gown over burglary

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »