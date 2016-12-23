Met Éireann warns of strong winds as Storm Barbara approaches

Met Éireann has warned the public to expect winds of up to 120km/h today.

A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for coastal regions and high ground of Donegal, Galway and Mayo until 6pm today.

The forecaster is predicting “southerly winds, later west to southwest of 65 to 75 km/h with severe gusts between 100 and 120 km/h” in these areas.

#StormBarbara tracking towards us as we speak Gonna starting hitting us from 6AM tomorrow.... pic.twitter.com/hVKf0o7bWI — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) December 22, 2016

A Status Yellow wind warning is in effect for the rest of the country for the same period.

Met Éireann warns of “Southerly winds, later west to southwest of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts between 90 and 110 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts.”

Wet & windy this morning as heavy rain spreads eastwards. A clearance to blustery showers follows from W in the afternoon. Highs of 11or12C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 23, 2016

“Because of its position, the strong core of winds will be situations somewhere between Ireland and Iceland,” said John Eagleton of Met Éireann.

“It will be a windy day … we are maintaining the yellow warning for the country and the orange warning for the northwest.”