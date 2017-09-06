Home»Breaking News»ireland

Met Éireann to announce names of next year's storms

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 06:53 am

We will find out later today what we will be calling our storms this coming year.

Met Éireann and the UK's Met Office are teaming up for a second time, which will see a mixture of Irish and British names on the list.

The practice originated in Germany over 60 years ago in a bid to create awareness of weather systems and their movements.

German Forecaster Inge Niedek has said it started with a simple idea from one of her colleagues.

"To just have the idea of naming weather systems, not only storm systems, to know where the systems move," she said.

"It's a long tradition and I think for orientation it is very important."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

18 children 'born into homelessness' last year

Proposal to inspect all recent builds for fire safety labelled 'unrealistic'

One Dublin school has found a way of helping out homeless children

Suspended sentences for two Irishmen after fatal blaze at college apartment block


Today's Stories

Cork City Council in Trojan horse-style ‘stroke’

PSNI set to adopt Dublin anti-gang project

Ireland in EU top 10 for money laundering

Kerry is the place to see the stars

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 