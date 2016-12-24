Met Éireann issues two Christmas Day weather warnings as Storm Conor approaches

Those contemplating a Christmas Day walk around coastal areas have been warned to expect some strong winds.

Met Éireann have issued to Status Yellow wind warnings today as Storm Conor approaches to replace Storm Barbara.

#StormConor has just been named, and is forecast to bring very strong winds to northern parts later on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/U1b07sTHUq — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2016

The more severe warning, issued at 11am today, has predicted gusts of up to 110km/h, strongest along the coasts, in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The westerly winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65km/h, the forecaster stated.

The warning is in effect from 3pm on Christmas Day until 6am on St Stephen’s Day.

#StormBarbara has cleared through now - here's the satellite loop of her life cycle. The highest wind gust was 83mph at Sella Ness, Shetland pic.twitter.com/pY9pJUiqRQ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 24, 2016

The other warning, which applies to Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick has been valid since noon today and remains in effect until 3pm on Christmas Day.

It warns that southwesterly winds could reach speeds of up to 80km/h, with winds again strongest along the coast.