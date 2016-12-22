Home»Breaking News»ireland

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:10 pm

The Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will provide sleeping resources to Dublin's homeless for as long as it's needed.

It's been responding tonight to reports that the café doesn't provide an adequate response to people sleeping rough on the streets and should close.

CEO Tony Geoghan says it's clearly not ideal but it's a preferable option to leaving people on the streets.

"Anybody that's homeless should have access to a bed in a safe and dignified setting, obviously the State has responsibility in that regard and there is a plan in place.

"In the meantime, there is increasing numbers of people becoming homeless and people are sleeping on the streets, and while that is the case it is most preferable that they are in a safe and secure environment and that's at the core of what the Night Café is about."

