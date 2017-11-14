Home»Breaking News»ireland

Member of PSNI to join garda force as superintendent

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 03:13 pm

A member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been given permission to join the gardaí.

The Taoiseach made the announcement in the Dáil this afternoon.

Leo Varadkar says it is an example of reforms being made in the force.

"A memo was brought to the Cabinet this morning by the Minister for Justice to give the Policing Authority approval for the first time to appoint a superintendent of the gardaí who is a member of the PSNI," he said.

"That is a very practical example of reform underway; for the first time, somebody from an outside police force being appointed to a senior position in the gardaí."


