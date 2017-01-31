Home»Breaking News»ireland

Media ownership cap bill to be introduced to the Dáil by Social Democrats

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:47 pm

A bill will be introduced to the Dáil later that would cap the amount of a media outlets that one person can own.

The Social Democrats bill would also be retrospective - meaning it could force anyone who owns over 20% of a media company to sell some of their interests.

The Social Democrats say it is about principle and is not out to target businessman Denis O'Brien.

TD Catherine Murphy says the bill would help to secure the plurality of the press: "I think it's really important that we have a media that there is a great degree of plurality, that it is open and independent and that it is robust.

"We have plenty of examples, for example after the economic crash it was concluded that there was a great deal of group think, so I think that just shows you that it is important that we have a media that is diverse."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dail, social democrats, media ownership, cap, bill,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Angela Kerins has lost her High Court suit against the Public Accounts Committee

Katherine Zappone has written to Taoiseach for review of US pre-clearance

Simon Coveney: Kenny SHOULD travel to the White House on St Patrick's Day

Deadline looms on CAO decisions


Today's Stories

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

Plan for divesting schools criticised as unfair, claims Educate Together

US Travel Ban: Anger at ‘earth-shattering’ Trump move

€1m Cork lotto win remains unclaimed

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 