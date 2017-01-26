Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mayo residents call for Babestation to change its phone number

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:10 am

Residents in Co. Mayo are calling for a UK-based adult entertainment station to change its phone number, after people in Westport received calls intended for a chatline.

Representatives from Babestation are visiting Westport this afternoon, to apologise to local people who received wrong-number calls meant for their hotline.

The mix-up happened when viewers omitted the an international dialling code, and mistakenly called residents in Westport.

It's been brought to the attention of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as well as Comreg.

Local Councillor Christy Hyland, says the visit by Babestation this afternoon is unnecessary: "There is confusion regarding the telephone code for Westport, 098 that is the prefix you put in front of the Westport landline numbers.

"I don't think there is a need for the action they are taking.

"All they need to do is to change the 098 of their contact number and hence the people with landlines in Westport will not be receiving these calls."

