Mayo designer wins big at 2017 Irish Fashion Innovation Awards

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:21 am

Mayo designer Deirdre Duffy nabbed two awards at the 2017 Irish Fashion Innovation Awards.

Claremorris based digher won Irish Accessory designer of the year and Innovation Award winner 2017.

Duffy, whose label is named Wild Cocoon, hand weaves all of her designs in her studio in Co. Mayo.

Irish fashion Innovation Awards adjudicator Eddie Shanahan said “Deirdre Duffy drew unanimous acclaim from the judging panel at this year’s Irish Fashion Innovation Awards for luxurious textures, generous proportions and exquisite use of colour in her Wild Cocoon throws and wraps.

“Her ability to transform a handwoven heritage product through a strikingly innovative use of colour also won her the overall Innovation Award. This was an incredibly special achievement as the 2017 Awards featured the work of dozens of superbly talented designers, celebrating creativity and the highest standards of design and craftsmanship”.

Deirdre said: “Having won the category of Irish Accessory Designer of the year 2017 is massive for me.

“It is a lovely validation of the work that I am creating and putting out there.

“I also feel that this win is a fantastic nod to the hard work that many growing fashion and textile labels out there are doing. I have exciting plans for the future of 'Wild Cocoon' and winning these awards has given me huge confidence to move forward with these plans”. 

