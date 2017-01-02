Home»Breaking News»ireland

Master of High Court accuses Government of failing people facing repossession

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 11:39 am

The Master of the High Court has accused the Government of failing people facing repossession.

Edmund Honohan has told the Irish Times the courts are pumping people into homelessness due to a lack of adequate protection.

The Taoiseach says they have already begun work to tackle the issue.

Ross Maguire of New Beginnings says though a lack of information around the help that is available is worrying: "Recently the state introduced this new abhaile scheme, which is a scheme whereby people have access to personal soverignty practicitioner for free and in fact legal advice, a limited amount of legal advice for free.

"But again it is a question of getting the information out there, to people to tell them that there is help there you just have to know where to get it."

